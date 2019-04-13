|
Duane "Brother" Meredith
Anderson, SC - Duane Wright Meredith, affectionately called "Brother" by his family and close friends, passed away at his home on April 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Bill and Maxie Meredith.
He is survived by a sister, Marian Moorhead, brother, William Meredith, niece, Meredith Venturella (George) and nephew, Kris Moorhead (LeaAnne). He was "Uncle Brother" to Cole, Mary Tracy, Ellie, Kristopher, and Trip. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ken Moorhead and niece, Tracy Moorhead.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Memorials may be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 45, Pendleton, SC 29670-0045.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 13, 2019