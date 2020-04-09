Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Durwood Penninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Durwood Penninger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Durwood Penninger Obituary
Durwood Penninger

Anderson, SC - Victor Durwood Penninger, 74, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Concord, NC, he was the son of Martha Sue Harris Penninger Parks and the late Victor C. Penninger. Mr. Penninger was the owner and operator of Penninger Electric for 45 years. He was a member of Homebuilders Association of Anderson for over 20 years and the Anderson Sertoma Club for a number of years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Sexton Penninger; daughter, Kimberly Penninger Kincaid; granddaughter, Katelyn Ann Kincaid; mother, Martha Sue Parks; sister, Virginia Dianne Manning (William "Bill"); niece, Virginia Dawn Harbin (Wesley) and their children, Grace, Keyes, and Elliott Harbin; and nephew, Shanon Manning (Neile) and their children, Seth and Tatum Manning.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when current gathering restrictions are rescinded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Durwood's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -