|
|
Durwood Penninger
Anderson, SC - Victor Durwood Penninger, 74, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Concord, NC, he was the son of Martha Sue Harris Penninger Parks and the late Victor C. Penninger. Mr. Penninger was the owner and operator of Penninger Electric for 45 years. He was a member of Homebuilders Association of Anderson for over 20 years and the Anderson Sertoma Club for a number of years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Sexton Penninger; daughter, Kimberly Penninger Kincaid; granddaughter, Katelyn Ann Kincaid; mother, Martha Sue Parks; sister, Virginia Dianne Manning (William "Bill"); niece, Virginia Dawn Harbin (Wesley) and their children, Grace, Keyes, and Elliott Harbin; and nephew, Shanon Manning (Neile) and their children, Seth and Tatum Manning.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when current gathering restrictions are rescinded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020