Dutch McCurley
Anderson, SC - Emory Bernard "Dutch" McCurley, 90, husband of Susie Rozena Freeman McCurley, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Born September 30, 1928 in Hartwell, GA, he was the son of the late Troy Barton and Leotis Brock McCurley. Dutch was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a terminal manager at Infinger Trucking Company and member of Temple Baptist Church.
In addition to his loving wife Susie of 73 years, he is survived by his three children, Emory Dale McCurley of Lantana, FL, Barry McCurley of Lancaster, SC and Anita Rhodes of Anderson; three grandchildren, Adam, Jordan and Kelly; four great- grandchildren, Karlee, Olivia, Michael and Caelan and foster brother, Rodney Minnis. He was preceded in death by his grandson, John Paul McCurley.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church. The family is at the home of his daughter, Anita Rhodes, 300 Sandy Springs Road, Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 27, 2019