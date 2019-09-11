|
|
Dylan Kernels
Anderson - ANDERSON- Brady Dylan Kernels, 32, of Anderson passed away September 8, 2019.
Born May 8, 1987 in Anderson, he was the son of Tracy Campbell Kernels and the late John Anthony Kernels. Dylan was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Surviving are his sons: Brennon and Wyatt Kernels, girlfriend, Carly Floyd, mother, Tracy Kernels, brother, Travis Kernels(Ashley), maternal grandmother, June Campbell and nephew, Tanner Kernels.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Alvis and Johnnie W. Kernels and maternal grandfather, Johnny Campbell.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Revs. Bob Marcaurelle and Randy Blank officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 Hwy 81 North.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019