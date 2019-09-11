Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Concord Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Kernels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Kernels


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dylan Kernels Obituary
Dylan Kernels

Anderson - ANDERSON- Brady Dylan Kernels, 32, of Anderson passed away September 8, 2019.

Born May 8, 1987 in Anderson, he was the son of Tracy Campbell Kernels and the late John Anthony Kernels. Dylan was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Surviving are his sons: Brennon and Wyatt Kernels, girlfriend, Carly Floyd, mother, Tracy Kernels, brother, Travis Kernels(Ashley), maternal grandmother, June Campbell and nephew, Tanner Kernels.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Alvis and Johnnie W. Kernels and maternal grandfather, Johnny Campbell.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery with Revs. Bob Marcaurelle and Randy Blank officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 Hwy 81 North.

SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now