Mr. E. Lamar Gaillard
Anderson - Mr. E. Lamar Gaillard, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Brookdale of Anderson.
Mr. Gaillard was born in Anderson County, SC on August 3, 1929 and was a son of the late Lawrence Guyton Gaillard and Leoline Elrod Gaillard. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a graduate of White Plains High School and attended Clemson College. Mr. Gaillard was the owner and operator of Gaillard, Inc. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Anderson and the Gideon's International, Belton Camp. Mr. Gaillard was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson, the Sojourners Sunday School Class, the Sanctuary Choir and the Baraca Chorus. He was a lifetime deacon at First Baptist Church of Anderson and a devout Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie Lewis Gaillard of the home; his children, Joy Browning (Ray) and Lee Gaillard (Cheryl) all of Anderson; grandchildren, Jessica Miller (Stuart), Ashley Folsom (John), Rebecca McCoy (Bo), Anna Gaillard and Brady Gaillard; and great-grandchildren, Bram, Miles and Isla Miller, Jack Folsom, and Elliott McCoy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Walter L. Gaillard and Ray Gaillard.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home at 3:00pm conducted by Rev. Josh Hunt.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or First Baptist Church of Anderson 200 for 200 Bicentennial Campaign, 307 S. Manning St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020