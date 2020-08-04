E. Ray Patterson, Sr.Belton - Edward Ray Patterson, Sr., 75, of Belton, SC, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home.Born December 31, 1944 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late William E. Patterson and Ruby W. Davis Patterson.Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy having served his country during the Vietnam War. He later served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Ray spent his career as a postal carrier and he loved to quilt, hunt and fish; but mostly, he loved being with his family. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Sue Drolshagen Patterson; sons, Edward R. "Bubba" Patterson, Jr. (Alice) and William Earl "Bill" Patterson (Kelly); daughters, Tammy Tanner (Scott) and Ann Hendricks (Mica); grandchildren, Jessica Ponton, Amber Lilly, Drew Patterson, Tyler McGill, Trenton Patterson, Ashleigh Garrison, Joshua Tanner, Logan Patterson, Reese Patterson, Zander Monroe, Dylan Gary and Will Hendricks; and great-grandchildren, Braxton, Alaina and Emersyn.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Betty Ann Shirley.Mr. Patterson will lie in state on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:30-3:00 pm at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral service with military honors will be held outside under the breezeway of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church and will begin at 3:30 pm with Rev. Mark Krieger officiating. Burial will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.