Earle Chastain
ANDERSON - James Earle Chastain, 86, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Condor Health.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Edwin Milford Chastain, Sr. and Elizabeth Huckaby Chastain. Earle was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired textile manager. He was a longtime member of Orrville Methodist Church. After retirement, he sold concessions at the Boys and Girls Club, where he was affectionately known as "The Peanut Man".
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Mauldin Chastain of the home; son, James E. "Jimmy" Chastain, Jr. (Cathy); grandsons, Jordan Marchbanks (Jenny) and Jamie Marchbanks (Rebecca); sister, Doris Pickrow (R.E.); daughter-in-law, Fredda Jordan; and son-in-law, Bill Marchbanks (Angie).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kyle C. Marchbanks and brothers, Edwin Milford "Doodle" Chastain, Jr. and C.M. "Sonny" Chastain.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 22nd at Sullivan-King Mortuary conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10-11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Greenville at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/greenville
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020