|
|
THANK YOU
Mr. Early Adger, III
(Big June)
We, the family of Mr. Early Adger, III, (Big June) acknowledges with gratitude the many acts of kindness that were rendered so graciously to our family during "Early's Home Going".
We would like to thank our wonderful Bishop Mark Clinkscales and First Lady Sister Carolyn Clinkscales for their prayers, love, support, visits, financial blessings and continued spiritual guidance during his illness and Homegoing and for always being there with love and a smile. We also thank our Assistant Pastor, Minister Andrew Slaughter and wife Sister Brenda Slaughter; Prophet Michael and wife Sister Carol Mance; Zion's Staff of Ministers, Wives and families; Zion's Deacons and Deaconesses and the entire "Zion Church Family" for all the beautiful deeds from past to present, as well as our family, friends and neighbors.
Thank You to D. B. Walker Funeral Services for the wonderful job and their help in so many ways.
Please keep us in your daily prayers. We love and miss Early so, but we know he's out of pain and in a better place.
May God Bless each one of you.
From Wife, Everette, the Adger, Mattress, Oliver and Fowler Families
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 24, 2019