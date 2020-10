Or Copy this URL to Share

Connecticut - Earvin Cowan age 73 passed Thursday Oct 01, 2020 in Bristol Court Connecticut. He is a native of Anderson County and was the son of the late Arlena Cowan and Verna Cowan. Survivors include one sister Majorie Cowan and one brother Marcell Cowan. Funeral services will be held in Connecticut. Announcement by Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home.









