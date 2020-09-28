Ed BennettAnderson, SC - James Edwin "Ed" Bennett, 87, passed away peacefully at the Rainey Hospice House on September 26, 2020.Ed retired from the Coca-Coca Bottling Company after a career of nearly 47 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church, Anderson, SC.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Bennett; son James Edwin Bennett, Jr. (Beth) of Liberty, SC; daughter Laura Bennett Long (Jimmy) of Anderson, SC; granddaughter, Hannah Long Titus (Garren) of Honea Path, SC; grandson, John Reece Long of Hanahan, SC and great-grandchildren, Pearson Garren Titus, Chandler Laura Titus, and Finnegan Ellis Long.He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers.A funeral service will be held for the family and will be recorded and released at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary