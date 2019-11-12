|
Eddie Chastain
Pelzer - Hiram Edward "Eddie" Chastain, III, husband of Sandra Gail Bracken Chastain, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Born in Charleston, he was the son of Hiram Edward "Ed" Chastain, Jr. of the home, and of the late Frances Lucille Whitmire Chastain. He was formerly employed with 3M in Greenville and was a member of Pelzer First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and father, survivors include sons, Jason and Cory Chastain of the home, Joshua Chastain of Williamston; six grandchildren, Aubrey, Chloe, Jackson, Brayden, Cade, and Kyleigh Chastain; and mother-in-law, Dolly Kay.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 in the mortuary chapel.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019