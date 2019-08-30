|
|
Eddie Harold King
Belton, SC - Eddie Harold King, 72, husband of 51 years to Sandra King died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Harold T. "Ninety" and Selma Bratcher King. He was President of Kappa PSI Pharmaceutical fraternity. A member of Eastview Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he served as a Deacon, and member of the Mission Team. He was a former member of the Lion's Club, and one of the original Founders of the Belton Rescue Squad. He served in the Army National Guard. He graduated from Belton High School, and the Medical University of South Carolina and was a pharmacist. He retired from Wyeth-Ayerst in 2003.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: daughters, Kristy Ann Southerland (Scott), and Jennifer Smith (Chad) all of Belton; brother, Wayne King (Susan) of Anderson; sister, Rita King of Belton; grandchildren, Dylan Southerland, Samantha and Grady Smith.
Service will be held 3pm Saturday at Eastview Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Blank and Dr. Kirk Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday from 1pm until 2:45pm at the church.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church.
The family will be at the residence.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019