Eddie Jones
Anderson - Eddie Jones passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 after a long battle with his health, caused by an accident, then going to his heavenly home following a stroke. A hardworking man, full of life and spunk, a jokester to the end. Born July 30, 1943, one of 10 children. He was predeceased by his son, Kilian Jones, and parents Archie (Bo) and Lucy Jones, and sister Wanda Higgenbotham.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Derrell Vaughn Jones and son Brett Jones. Also by sisters Elaine Gwin, Sylvia Mullikin, Suzanne Higgenbotham, Jan Lewis, Pam Scott and brothers Steve, William and David Jones. Included in this is "adopted daughter" Kathy Hall and her children Keri Vaughn Williams, her baby Lacey Jane and Kathy's son, Ryan Vaughn.
Eddie graduated from Boys' High School, and attended Anderson College and Tri County Tech. His vigor for learning and improving himself was only outweighed by his wit and friendliness.
After working in many areas of construction, he retired from 3M at Donaldson Center. His passion for street rods, old cars and dirt bikes brought Eddie great joy in this life. He was multi-talented and always a perfectionist.
A service of praise will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd, Anderson, SC, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm. Rev. Bob Marcaurelle will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30pm-2:00pm. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In place of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2003 Lynn Ave, Anderson, SC, 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020