|
|
Eddie McClinton
Due West - Eddie McClinton, age 70, of 13 Johnson Street Due West, SC, passed Saturday at Self Regional Medical Center, he was born in Abbeville County and was the son of the late Thomas McClinton, Sr. & Annie Mae Martin McClinton.
He was a U.S. Marine serving in the Vietnam War, and was a member of St. Mary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Latimer McClinton of the home; two sons, Eddie McClinton Jr. & Carlos McClinton; two daughters, Cathy Young & Olecia Gibson; one sister, Evelyn Price; two brothers, Thomas McClinton Jr. & William D. McClinton.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday 1:00 PM at St. Mary Baptist Church Due West, SC, burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 6, 2019