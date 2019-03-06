Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Baptist Church
Due West, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie McClinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie McClinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eddie McClinton Obituary
Eddie McClinton

Due West - Eddie McClinton, age 70, of 13 Johnson Street Due West, SC, passed Saturday at Self Regional Medical Center, he was born in Abbeville County and was the son of the late Thomas McClinton, Sr. & Annie Mae Martin McClinton.

He was a U.S. Marine serving in the Vietnam War, and was a member of St. Mary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen Latimer McClinton of the home; two sons, Eddie McClinton Jr. & Carlos McClinton; two daughters, Cathy Young & Olecia Gibson; one sister, Evelyn Price; two brothers, Thomas McClinton Jr. & William D. McClinton.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday 1:00 PM at St. Mary Baptist Church Due West, SC, burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now