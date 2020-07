Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edith's life story with friends and family

Share Edith's life story with friends and family

Edith B. McDowell Sadler



Columbia - Edith B. McDowell Sadler, age 88 of Columbia S.C., passed Thursday. Survived by one sister Parnesia Carter of Anderson, SC. Public viewing will be held Thursday and Friday from 12:00-6:00P.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be Saturday at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens Columbia S.C. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store