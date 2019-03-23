|
Edith Burnett
Anderson, SC - Edith West Burnett, widow of William R. Burnett, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at NHC of Anderson.
Born in Jasper, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Jess and Emma Williams West.
Survivors include a nephew, Ralph Gay and wife, Betty; niece, Ann Busby; stepdaughter, Beth Treaster and husband, Fred; two step grandchildren and one step great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Fred Treaster. Burial will be at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery on Monday, March 25.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 23, 2019