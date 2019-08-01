|
Edmond "Ed" Weyman Camp III, MD
Anderson - Edmond "Ed" Weyman Camp III, MD (September 3, 1936 - May 1, 2019) and his family were charter members of Trinity United Methodist Church, Anderson, SC.
Dr. Camp graduated from Boys High School in Anderson, 1954, Young Harris Junior College in Young Harris, Ga, 1956, Emory University in Atlanta, Ga, 1958, Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, 1964, Internship in US Public Health, Norfolk, Va, 1965, Psychiatric Residency of Tulane University, 1968. Dr. Camp was Board Certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in 1977.
Dr. Camp had a successful private practice of psychiatry in Florence, SC and Lake Charles, La. Dr. Camp also served as the Chief Forensic Psychiatrist in SC and a Major in the Army Reserves. Dr. Camp retired and settled back in Anderson, SC.
Dr. Camp was predeceased by his father, Edmond "Ned" Weyman Camp, Jr., MD and his mother Julia Thompson Camp, and his brother, Nath Thompson "Tom" Camp, MD.
Dr. Camp is survived by his sister, Julia C. O'Neil and brother, Charles William "Bill" Camp (Catherine). He is also survived by his first wife, Helen Oeland Coker and their children, Edmond Weyman "Wey" Camp IV (Anne), James Oeland Camp and Helen Harrison Ham (Clay), and his second wife, Bonnie Rivers Drumwright, MD (Jack) and their children, Bonnie Kneece Camp, William Rivers Camp (Becky), Sara Janey Camp and twelve grandchildren.
Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main St. Anderson, SC 29621 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00am with the burial to follow in the cemetery of Oxford, Ga at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main St. Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 1, 2019