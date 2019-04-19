|
|
Edna Ellison Keaton
Anderson, SC - Edna Ellison Keaton, 89, widow of Bob Keaton, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Adger M. and Leila Martin Ellison. Mrs. Keaton was a retired school teacher and also worked at Sullivan-King Mortuary for many years. She was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and was a Prayer Warrior for all.
Survivors include two daughters, Beth Holland and husband, Pat and Marsha Perrotte and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Russell Suber and wife, Rebekkah, Ansley Suber Moore and husband, Matthew, and Hannah Holland Johnson and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Moore, Maddie Ruth Moore, Rhett Mullens, Sutton Belle Suber, and Sadie Elizabeth Moore who is due in August; one sister, Leona Tyner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Monroe, Carl, and Earle Ellison and two sisters, Ruby Settle and Ruth Elrod.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Chris Huff, Rev. Brandon Couch, and The Rev. Robert M. Kunes, Jr. Burial will follow in Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. The family is at 206 A.M. Ellison Road, Anderson.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
