Edna Fullbright Edwards
Edna Fullbright Edwards

Edna Fullbright Edwards, 94, widow of the late Walter Lee Edwards, died Thursday July 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 1, 1925 In Anderson County to the late George and Janie Griffith Fullbright, she worked as an Inspector at Blair Mills. She was a faithful member of Dorchester Baptist Church until her health would no longer allow her to attend.

Surviving are her son Roy Edwards of Moncks Corner; her grandchildren, Dave Edwards (Negar), Anyseley Edwards, Addriane Edwards (Zackery), and Renea Bowman; her great grandchildren, Mina Edwards, Ella Edwards, and Cashe Edwards. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Kenneth Edwards, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 11:00 AM from the Garden of Memories with Rev. Michael Allen officiating.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Dorchester Baptist Church 134 Dorchester Rd. Belton SC 29627.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards family

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
