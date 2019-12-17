|
Miss Edna Hilliard
Anderson - Miss Edna Hilliard was welcomed into the arms of Jesus this past Saturday.
After over a century of living, working and worshiping in Anderson, her death marks the end of an era for the Ben D. Hilliard Family. She was the heart and history of that family. A family that can call Anderson home from the 1830's to today.
Edna Hilliard was born in 1913, and never lived outside of Anderson. She was the daughter of Ben D. Hilliard, Sr and Lizzy Junkin Hilliard. She had six siblings, all of whom preceded her in death; Willie H. Moore, Ruby C. Hilliard, Nellie Sue Hilliard, Evelyn H. Sartain, George B. Hilliard, and Ben D. Hilliard, Jr.
Miss Hilliard was witness to over one hundred years of innovation, financial gain and loss, and the ever-changing landscape of the politics of our nation. She was raised in an agriculture family, but when the Great Depression struck, she and her sisters went to work in the textile mills. She retired after over 40 years of service from Abney Mills, and was part of the Ladlassie Cloth Department of Gosset Mills. She worked in the labs checking the quality of the cloth produced. She was an excellent seamstress, making not only her own clothes but those of her family as well. Delicate and complicated garments that required much skill and technique.
Family was one of the most important and central themes of her life. She never married and never had children of her own. She would jokingly call herself "an Old Maid," a term that isn't quite in fashion any longer but was used during her younger days. She and her sister Ruby lived in their home together and served as the central hub for Sunday dinners, birthday celebrations and family reunions. When Ruby passed many years ago, Edna continued. She loved to get visits from her family.
As central as family was to her life, even more so was her relationship with the Lord. It was her foundation. She was a charter member of Temple Baptist church, and spent years faithfully teaching Sunday School. She continued to attend well into her 90's and only stopped when she could no longer hear. The worn leather of her bibles was proof of the hours of study and diligence of her faith. She was the last of her generation in the Ben D. Hilliard family of Anderson, but she will live always in the hearts and minds of the over four generations of nephews, nieces, and church family that loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. Larry Pearson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, Patrick and Kelly Cogdill Ministry, P.O. Box 628211, Orlando, FL 32862-8211.
