Edna Langston McKenzie



Anderson - Edna Langston McKenzie, age 84, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born June 25, 1934 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Judson B. and Lula Mae Gibson Langston. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mac" McKenzie; son, Larry Edward Copelan and daughter, Linda Diane Copelan Godfrey and her dog, Becky. Edna was a homemaker and an avid bird watcher.



She is survived by daughter, Angie Bourne of Abbeville; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her dogs, Bitsey and Olivia.



The graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.



The family will be at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rainey House, Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 1, 2019