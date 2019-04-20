|
Edna Lee Simpson Bryant
Williamston - Edna Lee Simpson Bryant, 90, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Parrie Chapman Simpson. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pelzer.
Surviving are: daughters, Martha Garton, and Jane McClain (Mitchell) all of Williamston; brother, Ed Simpson (Mary) of VA; grandchildren: John McClain (Celeste), Matt Turner, Leslie Webb, Julie James, and Lisa Blesi; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Simpson; granddaughter, Lauren Ashley Webb, and son in law, Jackie Garton.
Service will be held at 3pm Sunday at Frist Baptist Church of Pelzer with Rev. Barry Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Baptist Church Cemetery of Pelzer.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday at the church from 2pm until 2:45pm.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Frist Baptist Church of Pelzer @ 6 Reed St. Pelzer, SC 29669.
The family will be at the residence.
Mitchell, Jane, and family would like to thank the caregivers, Becky, and Tina for their kindness, care, and love that they have shown for "Ms. Shorty" during her illness. They are definitely angels here on earth. They would also like to thank Samantha for the love and care she has shown to "Ms. Shorty".
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 20, 2019