Edna Lucille Bolt ShirleyHonea Path - Edna Lucille Bolt Shirley, 69, widow of the late John Wayne Shirley, resident of Firetower Rd, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Born November 27, 1950, in Anderson County to the late William and Beatrice Clinkscales Bolt, she was a Weaver at Blair Mills. She loved to go camping, fishing, and swimming. She was of the Baptist Faith.Surviving are her son, Thomas D Anderson,Jr. (Susan Reeves) of Anderson, her daughters, Laura Fields (Johnny) of Belton, Donna Clinkscales (Rick Collopy) of the home, Kayla Anderson (Josh Holbrook) of Elberton GA; her brother, Billy Bolt of Anderson; her grandchildren, Evan Hammond (Amy), Caleb Gaddis, Kayla Collopy (Brent Maxwell), and Jacob Larosa (Amber); 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronnie Bolt.Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 1:00 PM from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.The family is at the home and will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Providence Care Hospice, 202 Wall St. Piedmont, SC 29673.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shirley family.