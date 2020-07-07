Edna M. McAbee SmithAnderson - Edna M. McAbee Smith, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Morningside of Anderson.Born March 25, 1926 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joel Thomas McAbee and Nancy Janie Norris McAbee. She was married to the late William Theo Smith.Edna retired from J.P. Stevens in 1988 after 35 years of faithful service to the company. She was a Godly, Christian woman who loved her churches dearly and she enjoyed sewing and cooking. Edna was a member of Salem Baptist Church.She is survived by her brother, Ernest McAbee; and sisters-in-law, Mercedes McAbee, Elsie McAbee and Edna Earl McAbee.In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Curtis, Raymond, Joel, Thomas, Horton, J.T. and Lawrence McAbee; and sisters, Marie Thompson and Lois Glenn.Family and friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register or leaving cards, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12:00-5:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bishop Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, formerly known as Corinth #2 Baptist Church, with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.