Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Edna Edwards
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum
Visitation
Following Services
Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Mae Edwards Obituary
Edna Mae Edwards

Anderson, SC - Edna Mae Edwards, 94, a resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, formerly of Anderson, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in Banks County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Smith and Mae Smith Morris. She was a retired textile employee at Orr Mill. Mrs. Edwards attended Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by a half-sister, Ruby Jane Whitfield; and a number of cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. 2019, at Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum conducted by Dr. Brent Lollis. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Glenn Street, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now