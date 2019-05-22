|
Edna Mae Edwards
Anderson, SC - Edna Mae Edwards, 94, a resident of Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, formerly of Anderson, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
Born in Banks County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Smith and Mae Smith Morris. She was a retired textile employee at Orr Mill. Mrs. Edwards attended Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by a half-sister, Ruby Jane Whitfield; and a number of cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22. 2019, at Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum conducted by Dr. Brent Lollis. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Glenn Street, Anderson, SC 29625.
