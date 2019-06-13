Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Edna Mae Ford Obituary
Edna Mae Ford

Anderson - Edna Mae Ford, 89, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.

Born October 25, 1929 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James and Montie Adams Ford. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Lesslie (Bill) and Elaine Campbell and brother, Mason Ford.

Edna worked for Singer and retired from Kraft Food in Atlanta. She was a member of Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church. She loved dancing and yard work. Yet her biggest pleasure in life was always helping out her friends and family with her kindness and friendship.

Those left cherish her memory are, Jackie Lesslie Donahue (Steven), Donnie Campbell (Becky), Elana Roach (Tommy), Gabrielle and Julia, Anna Franklin (Jordan), Ayla and Elijah.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am Saturday with Rev Jack Arnold officiating. Burial will be in New Silver Brook Cemetery.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Nell Townsend Presbyterian Church, PO Box 620, Anderson, SC 29622.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 13, 2019
