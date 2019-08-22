|
Edna McCormick
ANDERSON - I visualize my Lord and I see her standing next to Him.
Mrs. Edna L. McCormick, 85 years young, of Anderson, SC, passed over to eternity on Monday, August 19, 2019.
Beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her husband of 67 years, William Patrick McCormick. She also leaves behind her eight children, Bill, Linda, TJ, Robert, Jeff, Leanne, Mary Ellen and Jack. She is also survived by her four sisters, Virginia, Maxine, Barb and Brenda, as well as 19 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A devout Catholic and child of the Lord Jesus, Edna attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson, SC with her husband, Pat, for over 40 years.
A lifelong caregiver, after raising her eight children, Edna was inspired to go to college. She received her degree in nursing from Tri-County Technical College. She served as a registered nurse in orthopedics for 18 years at AnMed Health, then known as Anderson Memorial Hospital.
After retirement, she enjoyed 20 more years of fun-filled travel with the love of her life, lifelong friend, confidante, and husband, Pat.
As one of her children said this week, Edna saw each of her eight children take their first breath, and this week each of her children saw her take her last breath. Edna will be forever loved and desperately missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson. Burial will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38005; , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or Catholic charities.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 22, 2019