Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Edna McCormick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna McCormick Obituary
Edna McCormick

ANDERSON - I visualize my Lord and I see her standing next to Him.

Mrs. Edna L. McCormick, 85 years young, of Anderson, SC, passed over to eternity on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her husband of 67 years, William Patrick McCormick. She also leaves behind her eight children, Bill, Linda, TJ, Robert, Jeff, Leanne, Mary Ellen and Jack. She is also survived by her four sisters, Virginia, Maxine, Barb and Brenda, as well as 19 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A devout Catholic and child of the Lord Jesus, Edna attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson, SC with her husband, Pat, for over 40 years.

A lifelong caregiver, after raising her eight children, Edna was inspired to go to college. She received her degree in nursing from Tri-County Technical College. She served as a registered nurse in orthopedics for 18 years at AnMed Health, then known as Anderson Memorial Hospital.

After retirement, she enjoyed 20 more years of fun-filled travel with the love of her life, lifelong friend, confidante, and husband, Pat.

As one of her children said this week, Edna saw each of her eight children take their first breath, and this week each of her children saw her take her last breath. Edna will be forever loved and desperately missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anderson. Burial will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38005; , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or Catholic charities.

SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now