Edna Redus
Edna Redus

Williamston - Edna Ruth Burgess Redus, 83, wife of Lee Roy Redus, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Born in the Cheddar Community, she was a daughter of the late Clare Lee and Tecora Chapman Burgess. She worked at Bigelow, and was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church, but most of all, she was a devoted and loving mother.

Survivors include her daughters, Dianne Cabaniss (Eddie) of Williamston, Donna Redus-Neal (John) of Starr, and Tauna Johnson (Randy) of Williamston; brothers, Vernon Burgess of Piedmont and Silas Burgess of Williamston; sisters, Pearl Thayer of Riverview, FL, Faye Lewis of Williamston, Shelby Tant of Cheddar, Shirley Cooper of Pelzer; five grandchildren, Kristin Grant, Sean and Evan Cabaniss, Hannah and Seth Johnson; and twelve great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Mason, and Dawson Cabaniss, Gaige Alexander, Brice, Brantly, and Ridge Grant, Faith, Rylee, and Ian Cabaniss.

She was predeceased by a sister, Audrey Copeland.

Mrs. Redus will lie-in-state from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13 and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Gray Mortuary.

A cryptside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing observed at all services.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
