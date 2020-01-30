|
|
Edna Scott
Anderson - Edna Scott, 76, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born on March 3, 1943 in New York she is survived by her sons: Jimmy Scott and John Norwood, both of Anderson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020