1/
Edna Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Stephens

Iva - Edna Louise Evans Stephens, 85, of Iva, wife of the late Fred Stephens, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Iva, SC on May 15, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William Butler Evans and the late Mary Odell Sutherland.

Edna was retired from the food services at Iva Elementary School.

She is survived by her grandsons, Matthew Stephens (Angela) and Keith Stephens (Patricia Fant), great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Taylor, Hayden, Lexi and Zoie Stephens. She is also survived by a sister, Thelma Moore and a special niece, Charlene Giles.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Russell, Tommy and Danny Ray Stephens, grandson, Travis Stephens, great-grandchildren, Ryan and Hailey Stephens, brothers, Carl Evans and Howard Evans, and her sisters, Mamie Rauton and Delia Crocker.

A funeral service will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm. Rev. Scotty Willoughby will officiate and burial, beside her husband, will follow at Iva City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends in The Maple Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm.

Social distancing is to be observed at all events and face masks are highly recommended.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved