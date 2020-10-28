Edna Stephens
Iva - Edna Louise Evans Stephens, 85, of Iva, wife of the late Fred Stephens, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Iva, SC on May 15, 1935, she was a daughter of the late William Butler Evans and the late Mary Odell Sutherland.
Edna was retired from the food services at Iva Elementary School.
She is survived by her grandsons, Matthew Stephens (Angela) and Keith Stephens (Patricia Fant), great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Taylor, Hayden, Lexi and Zoie Stephens. She is also survived by a sister, Thelma Moore and a special niece, Charlene Giles.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Russell, Tommy and Danny Ray Stephens, grandson, Travis Stephens, great-grandchildren, Ryan and Hailey Stephens, brothers, Carl Evans and Howard Evans, and her sisters, Mamie Rauton and Delia Crocker.
A funeral service will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00pm. Rev. Scotty Willoughby will officiate and burial, beside her husband, will follow at Iva City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in The Maple Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm.
Social distancing is to be observed at all events and face masks are highly recommended.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER