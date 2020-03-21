|
|
Edward F Hillhouse, SR
Anderson - Edward Findley Hillhouse, Sr. passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 98, with family by his side. He was born in Anderson, South Carolina, on August 17, 1921 to Rufus Hardy Hillhouse and Elinor Burriss Hillhouse. He was the youngest of four children. His two sisters - Elizabeth McAlister and Mary Axmann - and a brother, Joe William Hillhouse, predeceased him.
Ed graduated from Old Boys High School and attended Anderson College before leaving to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II. While in Michigan at the Willow Run B-24 training facility, Ed met his future wife, Clara "Connie" Esterline. They were married in Boise, Idaho. After the war, Ed brought his wife back to Anderson where they raised their family. He worked at Webb Electric Company for 38 years before going with Perpetual Bank. He retired in 1996 to devote himself tirelessly to caring for Connie until her death in 2010.
Ed was a founding member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Deacons. He was active in many organizations, serving as President of the Anderson County Historical Society, the Anderson Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogy Society, and the General Andrew Pickens Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was awarded the Certificate of Distinguished Service by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a long-time member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club.
Instrumental in founding The Anderson County Museum, he then served on its Advisory Committee and as a member of the Anderson County Museum Commission. The family trees of the Joseph Newton Hillhouse and the Levi Burriss families are well documented because of Ed's determined quest for the names of every family member - both past and present - as well as their life stories. He wrote several books tracing the history of his family, churches and organizations. He was appreciated for the ready knowledge he held of Anderson. In that vein, he co-hosted the Fred and Ed radio show which featured themes surrounding the life and development of Anderson County.
A lifelong love for baseball started with the Anderson Rebels, then the Anderson American Legion teams, and finally the Atlanta Braves for over half a century.
At age 89, being chosen as a member of the 2010 Honor Flight made it possible for him to visit the World War II Memorial, a meaningful and memorable experience for him.
Mr. Hillhouse is survived by his daughter, Sharon McCullough, his son, Edward F. Hillhouse, Jr. (Elva); four grandchildren, Allen McCullough, Amanda Sizemore (Mike), Ashley Pilato (Luke) and Rachel McCarthy (Rob); and five great-granddaughters - Georgia, Lauren, Veda, Jane and Leila. His knack for storytelling, his wit, and his gentle charm endeared him to his family and everyone beyond.
In addition to the pride and love he held for his family; Ed's later years were brightened by the companionship of Ann Bryant. They shared many wonderful experiences and memories. Acquaintances will remember them as regulars at Life Choice and Carlee's. They filled each other's lives with visible joy.
Through the dedicated efforts of Mary Mahoney, "Mr. Ed" was able to remain living in his home in his final years, just as he wished. The family thanks her along with Shannon Henry, Leah Floyd, and Marvenia "Bena" Liddell.
A private family service followed by burial at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery is planned. There will be a Celebration of Ed's Life later. Friends may pay their respects while the body lies in repose on Sunday beginning at 1 pm.
The McDougald Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P. O. Box 108, Anderson, South Carolina, 29622 or The Anderson County Museum, 202 East Greenville Street, Anderson, South Carolina 29621. Memories and condolences may be shared at mcdougaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020