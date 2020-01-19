|
Edward Keith "Red" Medlin
York - Edward Keith "Red" Medlin, 85, of York passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home in York.
A Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, with Rev. Thomas B McPhail officiating. Visitation will be held at Bratton Funeral Home on Tuesday January 21, 2020, from 1-2 PM.
Edward was born in Davidson, NC on August 1, 1934. He worked in the textiles industry for over 25 years. He also owned a dry cleaning business in West Pelzer and York, South Carolina. After which, retiring from Aplix in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was an avid golfer for 40 years.
Edward was a son of the late Calvin Medlin and Ida Lewis Medlin.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Medlin, brother, Roy Medlin, grandson, Denver Brown, granddaughter, Jordan McCraw and great grandchildren, Harmony and Cody Brown. And his companion Mary Moss.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Medlin family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020