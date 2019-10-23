|
|
Edward Lee Shaw
Starr - Edward Lee "Papa Ed" Shaw, 88, of Starr, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born May 26, 1931 in Iva, SC, he was a son of the late Fred Shaw and Kathleen Tinsley Shaw.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He was a retired US rural mail carrier for Route 2 in Starr. He was a cattle farmer and was a very active member at First Baptist Church of Iva and he formerly served as a deacon at Starr Baptist Church.
His witness motto was "I didn't know God was all I needed until He was all I had."
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Delma Nixon Shaw of the home; sons, Larry Shaw (Theresa) and Gary Shaw (Lindy) of Starr, SC; grandsons, Reese Shaw (LeeAnn), Jake Shaw and T.J. Shaw, all of Starr, SC; great-grandchildren, Ava Shaw and Connor Shaw; sister, Freddie Ann Shaw of Iva, SC; and special family friend, Harley Scott of Anderson, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Willie Shaw.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, October 25th at 1:00pm with Rev. Jerry Gray officiating.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Iva, 9536 SC-81, Iva, SC 29655, PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019