Edward Michael Sides
Belton - Edward Michael Sides,68, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was a son of the late Adam Revis Sides and Janie Hildreth Sides and loving husband of Judy Mitchell Sides. Mike was born in High Point NC and was a recruiter, trainer and safety instructor in the trucking industry. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Christy, Misty and Kim; stepchildren, Matthew Bailey and Gina Brown; brothers, John Sides and Dennis Sides; sisters, Mary Jane Lee, Rena Broyles, and Gina Thornsbury; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 pm Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. John Sides officiating. Burial will be in M.J." Dolly" Copper Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019