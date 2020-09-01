Edward "Pete" Williams



Calhoun Falls - Edward Eugene "Pete" Williams, Jr., 84, resident of 724 Kershaw St. widower of the late Barbara Jean Williams passed away peacefully Sunday Aug. 30, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.



Born in Greenwood, SC he was a son of the late Edward Eugene Williams, Sr. and Grace Prudance Simpson Williams.



Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Long officiating. Full Military Honors will follow.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Thursday afternoon prior to services. Social distancing will be followed.



The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is assisting the Williams family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store