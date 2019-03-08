Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Effie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie Mae Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Effie Mae Johnson Obituary
Effie Mae Johnson

Belton - Effie Mae Johnson of Belton, South Carolina, went home to Jesus Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 97 after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life.

She married Harry L. Johnson December 18, 1937 and had 3 children, Helen Johnson Shirley, John Johnson, and Walter Johnson who all preceded her in death. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend prioritizing others before herself always. She was an active member of Dorchester Baptist Church, volunteering her time, love and energy whenever possible. She was able to see her family grow to five generations strong and spread along most of the southern states.

In honor of Effie Mae's life, the family will offer a visitation, Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Cox Funeral Home. The services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens. Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM

God saw you getting tired

And a cure was not to be

So He put His arms around you

And whispered "Come to Me."

With tearful eyes we watched you

As you slowly slipped away

And though we loved you dearly

We couldn't make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating

Your tired hands put to rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

-Frances and Kathleen Coelbo
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now