Effie Mae Johnson
Belton - Effie Mae Johnson of Belton, South Carolina, went home to Jesus Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 97 after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life.
She married Harry L. Johnson December 18, 1937 and had 3 children, Helen Johnson Shirley, John Johnson, and Walter Johnson who all preceded her in death. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend prioritizing others before herself always. She was an active member of Dorchester Baptist Church, volunteering her time, love and energy whenever possible. She was able to see her family grow to five generations strong and spread along most of the southern states.
In honor of Effie Mae's life, the family will offer a visitation, Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Cox Funeral Home. The services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens. Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
So He put His arms around you
And whispered "Come to Me."
With tearful eyes we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
-Frances and Kathleen Coelbo
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019