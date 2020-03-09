|
|
Elaine C. Wolff
Anderson - Bonnie Elaine Crowe Wolff, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Condor Health Anderson. She was born on October 3, 1929 in Anderson, SC, and was the daughter of the late John B. Crowe and Jana M. Richardson Crowe. She was married for 35 years to the late John Stephen Wolff, Sr.
Elaine was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and was retired from Dow Badische. She was an excellent cook and always prepared enough to feed an army. She enjoyed gardening and loved putting out daffodils, tulips and roses. Elaine was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, John S. Wolff, Jr. of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Susan Wolff and Christine Wolff; great-grandchildren, Jesus, Aneissa, Seth, Megan, Carlos and Nikki; and great-great granddaughter, Allie Rose.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Roscoe W. Wolff; four brothers; and three sisters.
The funeral service will be held in the Remembrance I Mausoleum Chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church, 2101 SC-413, Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020