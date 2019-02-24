|
Elaine Lewis
Anderson - Elaine D. Lewis, 63, a longtime resident of Anderson, SC, and previously of Elmira, NY, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Fri. Feb 15, 2019 at her residence.
Born on June 11, 1955, Elaine was the daughter of Mary D. and George C. Lewis. Elaine was a graduate of Smethport High School and Mansfield State College, and was employed by AnMed Health for many years in data, billing and administration.
Elaine loved all her family dearly, both those she was born to, and those she chose as family. Surviving are her loving siblings, Linda (Thomas) Hinaman, Phyllis (James) McWilliams, Rosemary Frizzi, Barbara (Gilbert) Geer, Patricia Cox, Mark (Lisa) Lewis, Gary Lewis and Leo Lewis; nine nieces and nephews, and their families. Also surviving are members of her chosen family; including four "step"-children, Shannon, Frank, Mark and Kristen; two grandchildren, Frankie and Mackenna (she was their Oma); and many others too numerous to name. In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her life partner of thirty-five years, Frank Gilbert, whom she buried just two days before she passed; brothers Robert Lewis and John Lewis; brothers-in-law Ernie Frizzi and Sam Cox, and one niece.
Funeral will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1200 Cornelia Rd, Anderson SC on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 1PM; with visitation one hour prior, at noon, in the narthex of the church. There will be a luncheon in the church hall directly after the funeral, presented by the Ladies of St. Joseph's. Further services and interment will take place at a later date in Elaine's hometown of Smethport, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 24, 2019