Elaine Moore
Elaine Moore

Anderson - Elaine Moore, 85, from Anderson SC passed away on August 24, 2020. She is survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Cremation Society of SC- Westville Funerals, Greenville, SC at 10 AM on September 18, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Graveside services will be at Dolly Coopers Veterans cemetery in Anderson immediately after the funeral at 1:30 PM! In lieu of flowers please make donations to John Rainey's Hospice House 2835 Rogers rd. Anderson SC 29621.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
