Elaine Moore



Anderson - Elaine Moore, 85, from Anderson SC passed away on August 24, 2020. She is survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Cremation Society of SC- Westville Funerals, Greenville, SC at 10 AM on September 18, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Graveside services will be at Dolly Coopers Veterans cemetery in Anderson immediately after the funeral at 1:30 PM! In lieu of flowers please make donations to John Rainey's Hospice House 2835 Rogers rd. Anderson SC 29621.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store