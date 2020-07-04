1/
Elaine Rummage
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Rummage

Pendleton - Margery Elaine Howell Rummage, 87, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born October 13, 1932 in Mooresville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Washington Howell and Bessie Lou Taylor Howell.

Elaine formerly worked for the Anderson Chamber of Commerce and the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour in Greenville, SC. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making quilts. She was a long-time, faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Paul Edward Rummage; daughters, Beth Talley and Suzanne Meier (Matt); brother, Marvin Howell; grandchildren, Lee Monroe (Paige), Adham Dillard, Brandon Dillard (Crystal), Cassie Dillard and Beverly Talley; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621, Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 E. Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved