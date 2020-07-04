Elaine Rummage
Pendleton - Margery Elaine Howell Rummage, 87, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born October 13, 1932 in Mooresville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wiley Washington Howell and Bessie Lou Taylor Howell.
Elaine formerly worked for the Anderson Chamber of Commerce and the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour in Greenville, SC. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making quilts. She was a long-time, faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Paul Edward Rummage; daughters, Beth Talley and Suzanne Meier (Matt); brother, Marvin Howell; grandchildren, Lee Monroe (Paige), Adham Dillard, Brandon Dillard (Crystal), Cassie Dillard and Beverly Talley; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621, Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621, and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 E. Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.