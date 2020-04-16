Services
Elaine Young Paquin


1935 - 2020
Elaine Young Paquin Obituary
Elaine Young Paquin

Anderson - Elaine Young Paquin, 84, of Anderson , SC, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. She was born on October 31, 1935 in Augusta, Maine to the late Maynard R. Young and Ruth Barrows Young. Elaine spent her career in education, loved gardening and was a great seamstress.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene Paquin; sister, Cynthia Williamson; very special niece, Sara Lee Hill; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Maynard R. Young, Jr.; and nephew, Maynard R. Young, III.

No service will be held at this time.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
