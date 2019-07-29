|
Eleanor Richardson
Easley - Eleanor Knight Richardson, 95, widow of Odell Richardson, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.
Born in the Cheddar Community, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Bertie Hiott Knight. She was retired from the Kendall Company and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughter, LaVerle Wigington (Larry) of Easley; sisters, Joyce Caldwell of Williamston and Judy Green (Cecil) of Piedmont; granddaughter, Natalie Swillen (Brad); three great-grandchildren, Will, Caroline and Hayes Swillen.
She was predeceased by sister, Barbara Wentzky and brother, John Knight.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at White Plains Baptist Church cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to caregiver, Claudette Foster, for the love and care shown to Eleanor during her illness.
Memorials may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Building Fund, 101 Pisgah Rd., Easley, SC 29642.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 29, 2019