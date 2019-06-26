Services
Trinity United Methodist Chr
120 W Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Piedmont Drive
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church chapel
120 W Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Eleazar T. "Lisa" Miley


Tallahassee, FL - Eleazar T. "Lisa" Miley passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Lisa was born in Elbert County, Georgia on June 10, 1928 to Thomas Linton and Ila Ayers Teasley. She grew up alongside her six Teasley brothers: Harlon, Wilburn, Merrell, Paul, Morris and Jimmy, all of whom predeceased her. After graduation, Lisa moved from Hartwell, GA to Atlanta where she met and married Harry Miley, who was to be her quiet abiding strength, best friend and partner for more than 71 years.

Lisa and Harry settled permanently in Tallahassee, FL in 1959. For 18 years, Lisa found fulfilling work as business manager for Tallahassee's Trinity United Methodist Church. She went on to enjoy a meaningful career in residential real estate where her personal warmth, caring spirit and common sense led to both professional success and lasting friendships. For all who have known Lisa, the unforgettable image of her warm, endearing smile serves as a lasting symbol of her big heart and lively spirit.

Lisa was predeceased by her devoted husband, Harry E. Miley. In addition to a large, extended family that Lisa embraced with all her heart, she is survived by daughters Carol Sheppard (Neil) of Tallahassee, FL and Chris Novey (Edward) of Athens, GA, as well as grandchildren Melissa Kerns of New York City, David Kerns (Anu) and their daughters, Hannah and Lea, of Copenhagen, Denmark, Daniel Novey of Los Angeles, CA, and Levi Novey (Alicia) and their daughter, Coral, of Arlington, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 120 W. Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 26, 2019
