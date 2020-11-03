Elise HarrisAnderson, SC - Lola Elise King Harris, 93, widow of James Henry Harris, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.Born in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Lee and Ethel Bert Callaham King. She was retired from Scott Shirt Plant. Mrs. Harris was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.She is survived by several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Inez Sorrow, Ezell Donald, Dorothy Cromer, Ruby Nell Maroney, and Frances Williams and a brother, James Lesley "Buddy" King.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at Oakdale Baptist Church conducted by Dr. David Blizzard. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Thursday at the church.Sullivan-King Mortuary