Elizabeth Brooks
Elizabeth Brooks

Anderson - ELIZABETH LOUISE BROOKS (Cote), 71, died September 13, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC. Bette was blessed with 3 sons, 2 grandsons, and 4 granddaughters. In 1981, she married Winston Brooks with whom she had 40 years of married life and they enjoyed playing golf together and traveled to many places around the world. In her free time, she would be found making crafts, sewing, cooking, but her true passion was nursing. Services will occur on a yet to be decided date in Maine.

A message of condolence may be sent to her family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center

1621 Pearman Dairy Road

Anderson, SC 29625




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
