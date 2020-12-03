Elizabeth "Lib" BurleyAnderson, SC - Mary Elizabeth Hatton Burley, 97, widow of William Davis Burley, formerly of Anderson, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home in Clinton.Born in Clinton, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Kincade and Mary Matilda Johnson Hatton. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson. Lib volunteered for Meals on Wheels for a number of years.She is survived by her son, William D. Burley, Jr. and wife, Sharon; daughter-in-law, Ruth Burley; five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan H. Burley; son, Thomas D. Burley; great granddaughter, Kelsey Elizabeth Cobb and two brothers, Tom and James Hatton.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Dr. David J. Bailey. The family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 North Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary