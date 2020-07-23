Elizabeth Diane Wicker OwingsAnderson - Elizabeth Diane Wicker Owings, 61, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home.Born June 3, 1959 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Alton Guy Wicker and Eunice Elizabeth Stevens Wicker. Elizabeth loved to work out and spend time laying in the sun.She is survived by her fiancé, David Thomas Vickery; daughters, Jennifer Elizabeth Owings, Holly Marie Owings and Brittany Michelle Owings; grandchildren, Joseph Gavin Fields, Elizabeth Marie Fields, Jaden Isaiah Lee Clayton and Janasia Kinsley Elaine Clayton; and ex-husband, Dale Royce Owings.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Terrance Singleton officiating.Flowers will be accepted.