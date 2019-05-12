|
|
Elizabeth Rutledge Wilson
Belton, of the Rock Spring Community - Elizabeth Rutledge Wilson, 90, widow of Olin Lamar Wilson passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019 at NHC Healthcare, Anderson. Born August 27, 1928 in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie P. and Ruby Ellison Rutledge.
She retired from the Anderson County Treasurer's office with 29 years of service and 10 of those years she was Treasurer. She was a graduate of Belton High School. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Fidelis Sunday School Class, Fellowship Friends, Colonial Dames, UDC, and DAR. She taught Sunday School for 60 years beginning at age 11, served as Neals Creek Baptist church Secretary for 30 years and the Rock Springs Fire Dept. Treasurer for 22 years.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, studying her Bible, flower gardening, spending time with her family, friends, and faithfully serving her Lord.
Surviving are: four children, Sandra Crowe (Aaron), Rita Gambrell (Dennis), Carey Wilson (Nita) & Gloria Lowe (William); three grandchildren, Bradley Gambrell (Amanda), Jae Lowe (Margaret) & Tara Brice (Joseph); 6 great grandchildren, Barrett Gambrell, Blake Gambrell, David Lowe, Louise Lowe, Elizabeth Brice and Caroline Brice; sister, Gladys Roach and sister-in-laws, Rose Stansell & Betsy Roper. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brett Crowe; brothers, James and Bill Rutledge; sisters, Dorothy Cothran and Laura Mize.
Services will be held at 3 PM Monday, May 13th at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 13024 Hwy 20, Belton with Dr. Billy Dickerson, Rev. Todd Leach, and Dr. Ralph Gregg officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 PM prior to the service at the church.
Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories cemetery. The family is at their respective homes.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Hunter Evans with Caris, and also, to her special caregiver, Kristy Powell at NHC.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to: Cedar Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 13024 Hwy 20, Belton, SC 29627 or Meals on Wheels, P0 Box 285 Anderson, SC 29622.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019