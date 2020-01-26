|
Elizabeth "Betty" Snipes
Anderson - Ann Elizabeth "Betty" Hanks Snipes, 81, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House.
On February 20, 1938, Betty was born in Sandy Springs to the late Paul Hanks, Sr. and Gladys Pierce Hanks. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, attended Lander College and was of the Presbyterian faith.
Betty retired from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. She became every boatowners friend due to her ability to efficiently and correctly navigate boat documents through the system. She always had a kind word, smile and can do it attitude. As a Notary Public she was proud to join many couples in marriage. Betty also served the community as a SC State Constable. She was member of the Pendleton Farmers Society and the Fraternal Order of Police. Betty's greatest love was her family and her greatest passion was to travel.
Left to cherish her memory is her faithful companion and best friend, Kirk Weyman; daughters, Sandra Turk (Tim) of Townville, Roxanne Lark (Robert) of Gastonia, NC and Libby Smith of Anderson; sisters, Mildred Watt (Marion) and Lillian Copeland, both of Anderson; brother, Paul Hanks, Jr. of Anderson; grandchildren Benji (Megan), Todd, and Tyler Smith and Claire Bowman; and great-grandchildren Harrison Smith, Nicholas and Brady Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel, Tuesday, January 28 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted as memorials.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020