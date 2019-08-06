|
Elizabeth Straka Parnell
Belton - Elizabeth Straka Parnell, 95, widow of J. C. "Dick" Parnell formerly of Redwood Drive, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rocky River Baptist Association Residential Care Home.
Born in Olyphant, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Gumbal Straka. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anderson. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are: sons, Richard Parnell (Vicky) of Honea Path, Randy Parnell (Mary Anne of Belton, Joe Parnell (Vicky) of Williamston, and Tom Parnell of Belton; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 6, 2019